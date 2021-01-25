DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.30

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

