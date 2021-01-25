DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.30

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

