DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.06.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.69. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

