DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $932,545.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $932,545.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for approximately $38.80 or 0.00120054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

