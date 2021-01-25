Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 792,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

NYSE:DUK traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

