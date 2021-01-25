Dusk Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.