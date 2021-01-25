Dynamic (DYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143,545.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $143,545.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.52 or 0.04147087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00423979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.35 or 0.01342101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00545272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00434278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00276480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,264,150 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

