Dynamic Trading Rights Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and $22,456.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

