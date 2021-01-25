Dynamite Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $71,950.53 and $67,428.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00065643 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003649 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Dynamite Coin Trading
Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
