Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 25.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose 25.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 12,022,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 3,038,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $721.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after buying an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,325 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

