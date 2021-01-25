Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.07 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post sales of $50.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.64 million to $193.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $249.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $621.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.29 and a beta of 0.74.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

