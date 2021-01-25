EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.68 Million

Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post $92.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.95 million and the highest is $93.00 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $86.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $363.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.31 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $383.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.72 million to $392.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,808,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 179,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $139.96 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

