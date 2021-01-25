EasyFi Tops One Day Volume of $5.80 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00015516 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036920 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

