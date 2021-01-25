Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,372 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.05. 34,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,329. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

