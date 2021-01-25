eBoost Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $172,331.63 and approximately $50.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00423849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

