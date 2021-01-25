EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,114. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EchoStar by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.