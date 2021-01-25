Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.20

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$114.20 and last traded at C$114.20, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.29 million and a P/E ratio of -23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.84.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

