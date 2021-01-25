EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $393,004.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.50 or 0.99625537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

