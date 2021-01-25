Eden (EDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82,295.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Eden has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $920,843.05 and $82,295.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.