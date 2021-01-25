Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Hits $89.80 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.00804499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.45 or 0.04300128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,967,604,799 coins and its circulating supply is 5,406,563,795 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.