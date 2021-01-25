Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

