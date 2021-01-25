Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.45

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 956470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

