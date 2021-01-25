Einsteinium Achieves Market Cap of $19.63 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00420001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,186,938 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

