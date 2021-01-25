Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

