Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $54.06 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and approximately $589,800.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,229,610,237 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.

