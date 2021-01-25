Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $206.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $206.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

