Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $109,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.81. 35,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

