Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $225.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $208.95, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

