Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $238,142.84 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,150,142 coins and its circulating supply is 41,098,811 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

