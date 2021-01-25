ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

ZIL2 opened at €15.86 ($18.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.04 and a 200 day moving average of €9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -44.43. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

