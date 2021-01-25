Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $49.12

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $822.85 million and approximately $249.62 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.12 or 0.00148044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.01051446 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,068,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,753,190 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.