Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $38,299.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00043234 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00043048 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,845,998 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

