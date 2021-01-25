Eminer Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $566,063.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.
About Eminer
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Buying and Selling Eminer
