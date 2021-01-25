Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.57.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$36.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.91. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$40.87.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

