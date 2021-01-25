Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $163.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.24 million and the highest is $163.80 million. Employers reported sales of $192.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $683.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $684.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $657.09 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $658.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 215,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG opened at $32.45 on Monday. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $941.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

