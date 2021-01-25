Empty Set Dollar Price Down 38.8% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $141.51 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00270825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036941 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,304,856 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.