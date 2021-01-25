Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

ENBL stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

