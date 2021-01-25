Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Trading Up 0.8%

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.85 ($28.06) and last traded at €23.75 ($27.94). 548,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.55 ($27.71).

Several research firms have weighed in on CAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 552.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.