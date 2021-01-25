Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

