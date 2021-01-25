Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. 4,088,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,593,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $673.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.