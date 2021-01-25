Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. 5,172,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,126,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

