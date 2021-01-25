Energo Market Capitalization Achieves $335,271.58 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 91.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $335,271.58 and approximately $550.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 137.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

