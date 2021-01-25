Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €10.50 ($12.35) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.88).

ENI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching €8.50 ($10.00). 36,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €13.61 ($16.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

