Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,510 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 30.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

E opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

