Enigma Price Reaches $0.16 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 68.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $62,751.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

