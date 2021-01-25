Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.12.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after acquiring an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $212.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $222.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

