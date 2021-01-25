EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NPO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.09. 2,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 306,056 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 56.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

