EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $90,721.21 and $260.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00731588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.94 or 0.04213613 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017559 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

