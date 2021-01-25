EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

EOG opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.