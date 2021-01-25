EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.95 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $1.95 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00008116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,474,349 coins and its circulating supply is 939,774,337 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

