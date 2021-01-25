EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00008201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $1.95 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,490,754 coins and its circulating supply is 939,790,742 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

